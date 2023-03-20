Once again we proceed with the dividing up of the Colorado River’s water without taking into consideration its flow into the Gulf of California.

Plants and animals in the riparian areas along the Colorado River, the delta region, as well as aquatic plants and animals in the Gulf of California are totally dependent upon the flow of fresh water from the Colorado River. A percentage of the river’s original maximum flow must be allowed to empty freely into the Gulf of California. Without the fresh water of the Colorado River native animals and plants cannot exist.