Letter: The Constitution Disqualifies Insurrectionists

I think Daily Star readers should ponder what the Constitution says should happen to the January 6 insurrectionists. The 14th Amendment, Section 3 says this:
“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President or Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who having taken an oath, [lists all types of public officials, state and federal] to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
Is anything unclear about this provision? Are all public officials, elected and appointed, federal or state, obliged to obey and enforce all provisions of the Constitution—or just some of them? Is the Attorney General of the United States bound by the mandate of Section 3?
Gerald Farrington
Northeast side
