Letter: The Constitution does not include these

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade saying that abortion is not mentioned in the Constitution (these people do not understand why women seek abortions), what about other aspects of daily life that are not mentioned in that document?

The Constitution does not mention: Automobiles, railroads, and airplanes. Should we give them up? Modern medicine, medications, procedures, and research. Should we give them up? Computers and cell phones. Should we give them up?

The framers of the Constitution had no idea of the technological advances made in the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries.

Flora Frederick

Midtown