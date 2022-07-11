 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The continuing border disaster

Today, 7/5, three border counties in Texas are declaring a state of emergency due to the continuing daily "invasion" of thousands of migrants. A new United Nations report declared the U.S.-MX border the deadliest in the world showing that in 2021, there was a record 1,238 migrant deaths. Many migrants believe Biden gave them the green light to come here. I think his campaign rhetoric and lack of border enforcement measures support their belief. DHS Secretary Mayorkas just said ,"The migration that is occurring throughout the hemisphere is reflective of the economic downturn, increase in violence throughout the region, the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the results of climate change." If he believes that, then what exactly is the "credible fear" justification for the thousands of migrants making asylum claims? There are over 600,000 pending asylum cases. Mayorkas must know that many are meritless. Monthly, 25,000 to 30,000 migrants flood into Yuma and most are allowed entry claiming asylum or something else.

Alan Ruiz

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

