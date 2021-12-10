 Skip to main content
Letter: The cost of contempt
Letter: The cost of contempt

Do you get angry at people who disagree with you on major political issues such as Covid vaccine mandates, abortion, gun control, the environment? I do and sometimes I look down on them and can't understand how they could possibly disagree with me. I feel so righteous.

How do you feel when you are done being angry? I don't feel very good. I don't like feeling angry and divided from my fellow US citizens.

Author Erica Etelson calls contempt junk food for the soul. In her book, Beyond Contempt: How Liberals Can Communicate Across the Great Divide, she describes how contempt feels really good in the moment and activates regions of the brain that produce adrenaline an dopamine. After getting high on contempt a person starts to experience chemical withdrawal.

In her book she gives suggestions on how to reduce feelings of contempt and division. I recommend the book.

Jonpaul Barrabee

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

