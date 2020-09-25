 Skip to main content
Letter: The cost of denialism
If you are not a Trumper but might vote for him, consider this: he claims to be "smarter than the generals," etc. and is a fervent denialist on climate change, bleach as medicine, and more: and now an appointee of his to HHS, Michael Caputo, claims that "seditious" scientists in the CDC are plotting to make him look bad just before the election. (And seditious groups are plotting to steal the election; newly pardoned Roger Stone says he should declare martial law if he loses.)

Will you vote for a denialist? There are predictions that a million jobs will be lost in the next few years--if so, most of the new jobs that may be created will be in STEM fields. How will your kids get such jobs if you teach them science denial?

If we're under martial law, maybe Trump can order them hired in various places.

Herbert Schneidau

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

