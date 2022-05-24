Letter: The cost of war

The Russian invasion of Ukrainia, spearheaded by a psychotic dictator, provides a classic example of the cruelty and utter futility of war. Hundreds of thousands of innocent citizens have been mercilessly slaughtered. As is so often the case, this war was instigated by a cruel tyrant who rules his nation's people with an iron fist.

War carries in its wake astronomical humanitarian costs; every dollar gobbled up by war and military preparedness displaces precious resources that could be applied to feeding the hungry, providing medical care for the needy and other merciful endeavors.

As citizens of this planet, what steps can we take to put a stop to this insanity? I personally believe the resolution begins with each of us humbly choosing to follow the lead of a beneficent higher power, seeking his or her guidance from the depths of our hearts.

John Newport

Northwest side

