Letter: The count is in good hands!

Dear Editor,
I served as a first-time election officer in Fairfax County, Virginia on November 3. I was enormously struck by the careful preparation, attention to detail, balance in parties represented for especially sensitive tasks, like curbside voting, dedication to service and duty, and, above all, preservation of the bedrock principles of the constitution. I have every confidence that these same qualities continue to prevail in Arizona and every state where vote counting continues and throughout the country. The commitment to serve in a civic role demands integrity, responsibility, and a commitment to a cause greater than oneself – the preservation of democracy and the institutions we have held dear for more than 240 years. It is fragile, but it endures. Have faith America – your neighbors, friends, and family are hard at work preserving it.
I attended the University of Arizona during the 1970s and feel for all Arizonans.
With abiding faith in our system of government and everyday volunteers like me,
Don Forest, Falls Church, Virginia
Donald Forest
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!