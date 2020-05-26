Letter: The country now completely belongs to Caesar
If this anarchist is reelected, the new country, TRUMP AMERICA, will open January 21, 2021. All entries to the U.S. will have that sign proudly proclaiming the new country. The new flag will be red, with MAGA in gold boldly stated across the front.

In 3 years 4 months, this megalomaniac (overused, but descriptive word), with a Goldfinger complex, has completely destroyed our 244 year-old democratic, Constitutional system of Checks and Balances and Separation of Powers. All 3 branches of government now belong to Trump.

Though many Republicans disagree with him, they all still drink the Koolade. If his sycophants go to the Supreme Court, all they have to do is ask and it is his.

We no longer hear of the lies he tells because “no one would believe the numbers,” as he is apt to say.

He has placed neophytes and strict adherents to his despicable agenda - End the United States of America - in charge of major positions. Most alarming - John Ratcliffe in Intelligence.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

