I keep wondering otherwise decent people keep voting for Republicans who do nothing for them. We live in a country where grocery shopping, attending worship, and being a student can result in being shot. Students now conduct active shooter drills. Republican lawmakers tell us this is "the price of freedom." A 10 year old in Ohio has to leave her home state for an abortion or bear the baby of her rapist. In what universe is this ok? In North Dakota, Republican legislators voted down subsidizing school lunches for low income students, and the following week, raised their meal per diem. How many times did Republicans in Congress under Trump try to overturn the Affordable Care Act? I really don't know why millions of people with no health insurance is a good thing in their view. By the way, Congress has a great insurance program. Please, think about what you are doing to yourself and everyone else when you vote in the next election. This craziness has to stop.