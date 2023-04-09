A note of praise for PJ Brown -- always a pleasure to read and talk with.

She sheds even more light on how it seems OK when “White America” behaves a certain way, yet wrong when People of Color use the same rules. All the incidents in her article draw attention to the double standards held by sports media. She could have gone further in noting the differences in diversity on the starting, bench, and coaching rosters of both teams (fair game).

Citing her own history is worth my highest praise. Not only did she reveal the discrimination her family faced, but her own as well -- having to hide her identity to be treated fairly. (Two of my other favorite writers, U.K. LeGuin and D.C. Fontana, had to do the same).

It takes a lot of energy, goodwill, and luck to stomp out racism – and a lot of courage to do so. Bravo, PJ!

Wes Ward

Oro Valley