We must ask: do we the people deserve what we are getting? But what can one expect when at least 5 of the Justices lied to get the job. John Roberts claimed he was merely an "umpire" making decisions but that he had no opinion on Roe vs. Wade. Alito said he'd uphold precedent. They lied. They were ideologues from the start. Then there are Gorsuch and Coney Barret who claimed precedent should not be touched. Kavanaugh brazenly lied to Senator Susan Collins when she asked him directly about his views on Roe. Clarence Thomas is a piece of work unto himself and we can all fault Joe Biden legitimately for Thomas' rise to the Court because Biden swept all of Thomas' scandalous misconduct under the proverbial rug. The real question is Does the American public deserve a Court that makes ideological decisions NOT based on law?