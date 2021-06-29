 Skip to main content
Letter: The covid elephant in the room
Letter: The covid elephant in the room

A cruise ship with hundreds of passengers and crew that had been vaccinated and tested for covid-19 had 2 passengers test positive for covid-19. The TV news media assumed that the two passengers had covid-19 infection (without symptoms). No analysis of the situation (so far) has mentioned the most likely cause being a false positive test result. The PCR test is reported in medical journals to have false positive results of from 2 to 48% with an average of 20% (i in 5) depending on the incidence of covid-19 infection in the population (false positives increase as infection decreases). Personally, I tested positive, without symptoms, during the pandemic and was quarantined for 2 weeks. This was in the face of negative rapid testing (antigen test) and negative repeat PCR testing. No consideration was given to the possibility of a false positive result. The men on the cruise ship are most likely not infected. The elephant in the room needs to be addressed.

Victor Elsberry, PharmD

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

