Letter: The COVID-free Land of Liberty

Let's not over-complicate this COVID mask issue. If every American wore a mask for one month we'd be rid this Wuhan bug.
And let's not politicize face coverings. Conservatives should wear a mask, hate it but acknowledge that it’s their patriotic duty. Leftists should wear a mask and love it, feeling good about themselves and their contribution to society, especially to those less fortunate.
Thirty-two days from that point, the US can return to being the COVID-free Land of Liberty.
I'm wearing a mask and I hate it.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
