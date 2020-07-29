Letter: The COVID-free Land of Liberty
Let's not over-complicate this COVID mask issue. If every American wore a mask for one month we'd be rid this Wuhan bug.

And let's not politicize face coverings. Conservatives should wear a mask, hate it but acknowledge that it’s their patriotic duty. Leftists should wear a mask and love it, feeling good about themselves and their contribution to society, especially to those less fortunate.

Thirty-two days from that point, the US can return to being the COVID-free Land of Liberty.

I'm wearing a mask and I hate it.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

