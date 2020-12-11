 Skip to main content
Letter: The Crazytown Express
Certain Arizona Republican politicians have received national exposure in their efforts to ignore the presidential election results. As noted in a phrase from a New York Times’ headline, Arizona Republicans “hurl insults at one another,” referring to Kelli Ward’s, Arizona’s Chair for the Republican party, hashtag to Governor Ducey, #STHU, “shut the hell up.” Now Representative Andy Biggs has entered the affront arena by criticizing Ducey, suggesting Ducey “intends to coerce vaccinations” for the COVID pandemic. The response from Ducey’s Chief of Staff, Daniel Scarpinato,“We always knew you were nuts, but you’ve now officially confirmed it for the whole world to see. Congratulations. Enjoy your time as a permanent resident of Crazytown.” Add a Twitter request by Republicans if they were willing to die for the cause to overturn the election, our state and nation now understands that much of Arizona’s Republican party has purchased permanent property in Crazytown.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

