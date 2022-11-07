 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Crime Vote

Republicans are running on crime? Where were they on January 6th? Republicans were the ones breaking into the capitol, committing the crime of the century. Now they want your vote? Why would anyone vote for the candidates who tell us they won’t accept the outcome of all our votes? Would you trust those who condone insurrection with your health care, your social security, your body? If the insurrectionists break in by abusing our electoral system, do you then trust them to fill your pocket, or pick your pocket? For all our sakes, please don’t vote for them.

Dennis Willson

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

