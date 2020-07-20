Letter: THE CRONY-VIRUS SPREADS THROUGH THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Another pandemic has been spreading rapidly through the administration in Washington: Crony-Virus!
The virus attaches itself to friends of the president facing trial and sentencing hearings, causing the Justice Department to ask for special favors and leniency for those convicted of crimes, even ones who admitted they were guilty, twice. It also causes some civil servants to resign in protest, before the pandemic can infect them. People such as Chief Prosecutor Brenner of the NY Southern District.
It first was detected in General Michael Flynn after twice pleading guilty to lying to the FBI*. Later, Roger Stone was infected while still in the sentencing phase but now fully infected with commutation.
The suspected spreader of the Virus is none other than Attorney General William Barr. Although the source of the infection seems to come from the president himself.
Martin Plocke
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
