Letter: The Current President

Editor, in response to Mr. Domino - A Rundown of Trump's Many Accomplishments - respectfully - 1. An accomplishment is - not in of itself - a good thing - especially in Donald Trump's case. 2. Appointing Supreme Court justices was not an accomplishment it was an opportunity and required. Trump didn't create the opportunity and botched it in any case. 3. There is no straight line between Trump and the unemployment rate, Trump and Isis, Trump and a rebuilt military - especially without demonstrating any real cause and effect with actual facts. Simply writing/saying something doesn't make it true. They're merely words. 4. And here is where it gets so baffling - here is where I've come to believe folks live in alternative universes - those who 'idolize' Trump and those of us who find that unfathomable. Donald Trump could cure cancer and still be an abomination as President. Evidence? Himself.
Gavin Kayner
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
