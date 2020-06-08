Letter: The danger is our leadership

Three White anarchists were arrested in Las Vegas on their way to reek havoc under cover of legal, non-violent protests by American citizens. Countless other anarchists, in other cities, have also been trying to turn these peaceful protests into violent unrest.
Police departments, decked out in riot gear provided by the U.S. military, have denied protestors their constitutional right to peacefully assemble.
Meanwhile, the country’s top leader attempts to activate our own Armed Forces against these citizens, an unconstitutional demand on his part.
What does all this add up to? Trump has been looking forward to unrest, even fomenting unrest, so that he can declare martial law and take over as president—forever. Thank God he was stopped—this time.
If there is an insurrection going on. It is being conducted from the Oval Office. No matter what your political affiliation, alarm bells should be sounding in your American head.
Kathy Suagee
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
