 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: The Dark Triad in Leadership

  • Comments

In the world of psychology, there is a term for the confluence of several personality disorders in a single person. Those whom exhibit narcissism, Machiavellianism and psychopathy are said to have the Dark Triad. Much has been said about Trump’s mental state over the years but it is quite obvious that he is narcissistic. Machiavellianism is the belief that the means used always justifies the end result. The Jan 6 riot and fake electors show this belief. Many noted psychologists and psychiatrists, including Dr. Lance Dodes have stated that Trump is a psychopath. Trump’s lack of a conscience, lack of empathy, lack of remorse and grandiose self-image are some of the indicators. Trump suffers from the Dark Triad. The danger of this disorder in a leader is that some of these traits can be emulated by followers, since the leader is a role model. The nasty abnormalities seen in the leader become normalized by followers to some extent. Historically, Dark Triad leaders have been nation killers.

Steve Rasmussen

Foothills

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Losing Democracy

Sixty per cent of Americans support continuing to make abortions legal. Fifty-nine per cent of Americans think it is important to pass stricte…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News