Letter: The Dark Triad in Leadership

In the world of psychology, there is a term for the confluence of several personality disorders in a single person. Those whom exhibit narcissism, Machiavellianism and psychopathy are said to have the Dark Triad. Much has been said about Trump’s mental state over the years but it is quite obvious that he is narcissistic. Machiavellianism is the belief that the means used always justifies the end result. The Jan 6 riot and fake electors show this belief. Many noted psychologists and psychiatrists, including Dr. Lance Dodes have stated that Trump is a psychopath. Trump’s lack of a conscience, lack of empathy, lack of remorse and grandiose self-image are some of the indicators. Trump suffers from the Dark Triad. The danger of this disorder in a leader is that some of these traits can be emulated by followers, since the leader is a role model. The nasty abnormalities seen in the leader become normalized by followers to some extent. Historically, Dark Triad leaders have been nation killers.