Letter: The Dark Web

Associated Press February 10th: “Conspiracy Theory gaining traction” Very True and the AP is all in helping spread the theory. Right there on page A7, Arizona Daily Star. The next great bogyman “From the Dark Web”. Where is the Dark web anyway? The Russia hoax didn’t work, maybe calling all Trump supporters cultists will. Get it into the minds of those who already find his election loathsome, they'll do the rest of the spreading. Throw in AP described “fringe” characters “The Oath Keepers”. Stir with some little-known liberal history authority from the U. of California at Davis telling the tale. Falsely Claim that those in Trumps administration are part of the “Q”. Viola, all of Trumps supporters are far right conspiracy cultists. As November approaches you’ll see and hear it spread by the mainstream leftist media like AP.
Jim Ryles
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.