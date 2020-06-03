Letter: The Death Of America

When Donald Trump was elected president four years ago I told my wife that, "When his decisions result in the deaths of Americans, the republicans will turn against him." I was wrong. Over 100,000 American deaths later, republicans still support him.
When we watched 'third world' dictators use their police and military forces to suppress and kill their own citizens over the past several decades, I was comforted by the fact that I believed it would not happen here. I was wrong, again. It is now happening here. Maybe not here in Tucson, but certainly in Washington D.C. and maybe soon across America if Donald Trump has his way.
Donald Trump has reduced the Constitution the 2nd Amendment and little else and too many Americans are 'OK' with that, including far too many who wear a uniform.
Richard Janik
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
