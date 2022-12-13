 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Death of College Sports in the "Me-First Era"

I’m a dinosaur. I played college basketball when dunking wasn’t allowed. There was no 3-point shot, no shot clock, no Euro-step and no possession arrow. We had no transfer portal, no NIL, no extra years of eligibility and no “one and dones”. We had no tutors; no training table and we traveled by bus to play teams in our geographic region. We proudly played for our school.

Today the almighty dollar is tearing down college sports. Schools are hunting down TV packages, equipment sponsors (to provide different uniforms for almost every game) and boosters to fund the NIL bait they dangle in front of prized recruits. And don’t get me started on the impact of “legalized” sports betting.

I’m waiting for the first contract to be signed between a professional team and a university football/basketball program to be their farm team. Why not? The sky’s the limit.

Guy Brunt

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

