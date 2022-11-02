Letter: The Debate Chickens

“As we are approach the upcoming elections, Democrats nationwide are following the Joe Biden disappearance act by not agreeing to debate their opponents. Why is that? Very few of us actually wonder why.

Democratic political policies have undermined this country’s future and they avoid answering their constituents questions; by hiding out. The American voter deserves better. We look forward to electing brave and committed politicians to serve us with all their vigor, by standing up for their positions; but when we have politicians that repeatedly avoid debates with their opponents how can they ever expect us to support their positions. After rubber stamping Biden for the last 18 months, they now don’t have the where with all to defend their positions. The Democratic nominee for Governor won’t debate. Why? Cant she back up her convictions? Is she just another coward?”