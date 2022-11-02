 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The Debate Chickens

  • Comments

Dear Editor

Thank you for your consideration in publishing muy opinion.

“As we are approach the upcoming elections, Democrats nationwide are following the Joe Biden disappearance act by not agreeing to debate their opponents. Why is that? Very few of us actually wonder why.

Democratic political policies have undermined this country’s future and they avoid answering their constituents questions; by hiding out. The American voter deserves better. We look forward to electing brave and committed politicians to serve us with all their vigor, by standing up for their positions; but when we have politicians that repeatedly avoid debates with their opponents how can they ever expect us to support their positions. After rubber stamping Biden for the last 18 months, they now don’t have the where with all to defend their positions. The Democratic nominee for Governor won’t debate. Why? Cant she back up her convictions? Is she just another coward?”

People are also reading…

James Quigley

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News