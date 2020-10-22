Letter: THE DEBATE WE ONCE KNEW YEE

Somewhere after Obama/McCain and Trump/Clinton the wheels fell off the debate cart. Instead of past studied, measured, thoughtful, sometimes scathing hyperbole, we now entertain a reasonable facimile of professional wrestling bluster.
There's borderline profanity, ignoring the rules, absurd and misconstrued facts by one participant whereas the opponent plays aloof, studious and looks heroic. LOOK OUT, before concluding something will further cloud the outcome.
TV crowds flock to see Martha " MOTOR MOUTH" McSally vs. "TOP GUN" Mark Kelley; CAPTAIN FILLIBUSTER Mike Pence vs Kamala "LEGAL DIVA" Harris.
The President takes his cue from the 1930's carnival birth of the pro wrestling "heel" and scoffs, bullies, chides and parodies his opponents; while Joe Biden in the "baby face" roll takes the scenic route to an over- the -top- rope finale. Fans from both sides claim victory. It's the two principals with their brilliant consultants using all their cunning and skill for all the marbles. Debate 2020 version, the dumbing down of America.
BAIRD THOMPSON
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
