Letter: The debate
Letter: The debate

After the debate last night my 19 year old son sent me a text that said "dad can you recall anything as bad as this in the past?" I said no son I haven't. What an absolute embarrassment to the democratic process. The incessant bullying by this president and his total lack of decency was stunning and sad. After this debacle, It's hard not to be concerned and worried about the chaos that the president wants to bring to this election.

Dennis Rivera

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

