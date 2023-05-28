Congress passes the spending budgets, sends them to the President who signs them. The each year the Congress then turns around and says, the debt ceiling on debts we, The Congress, approved, May or

May not be raised. Huh? It’s like giving a kid his allowance then saying you can’t spend it and have to give a portion back.

This is a totally absurd “two step dance” designed to make Congress look fiscally responsible, the President look bad, and stoke fear in those who rely on Social Security, Medicaid, SNAP, military pay, and Veterans Benefits. All the while members of Congress collect their $174,000 salary, healthcare, pharmacy, and gym benefits while ranting how wonderful they are in front of the cameras.

This is beyond disgusting. It’s cruel.

Dr Pamela Farris

Northwest side