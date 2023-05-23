May 12, 2021 news of Republicans questioning an $87M no-bid contract to house immigrants in Arizona and Texas and July 8, 2022 a $177M no bid contract for similar services in North Carolina.

The Republicans want cuts to wasteful and unnecessary spending and Biden accuses the “MAGA” Republicans of cutting programs that will negatively affect hard working Americans.

Maybe the first thing Republicans can address is the number of and dollar amount of no-bid contracts being awarded by government agencies with no oversite or accountability.

April 20, 2023 Washington Examiner: ICE gave $87M no-bid contract to business with Biden ties, raising conflict of interest questions. (2 years later)

ABC News April 19,2023: DEA chief faces probe into 'swampy' hires, no-bid contracts

Spending cuts are a common sense partial solution to out-of-control spending.

Charles Nedrow

Northwest side