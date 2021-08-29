 Skip to main content
Letter: The Definition of Insanity
Letter: The Definition of Insanity

The greatest military and economic power in the world is in conflict with a rag-tag group of discontented "radicals". Citizens of that powerful nation describe those rebels as "terrorists" and "traitors". This empire brings to bear the most powerful military the world had ever seen. They quickly find themselves mired in a "low-tech" war in which their opponents use unconventional battle methods including targeting civilians that might support the "great power". Despite winning many battles and inflicting huge losses on the rebels it seemingly has little impact on the ability of the insurgents to continue with their attacks. The citizens of the powerful nation become disenchanted with the war as it drains the treasury of needed money and they tire of burying young men. This is the story of the American Revolution where England learned, like many powerful countries have since, the difficulty in defeating fighters with "homefield advantage". Yet the United States has continued this pattern time after time since W.W. II. Insanity.

Kalvin Smith

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

