Stunning to read and hear the responses to Trump's latest indictment, federal charges of multiple violations of the Espionage Act, which on its surface augurs even more excruciating details when divulged at trial. The charges presage a real and present danger to US security and who knows how much damage the country will suffer from Trump's felonious behavior. Many of his defenders, even those who served in the military such as the hyperbolic hypocrite, Lindsey Graham, turns one's stomach. Other flag waving phonies find any fatuous reason to blame anybody but the unholy wraith who has done such damage to our democracy. What a slap in the face to the real patriots whom we so recently honored on Memorial Day.