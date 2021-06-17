Letter: The "democratic experiment" is over. We Lost

It hurts me to say, for the many who died to preserve it, the American “democratic experiment,” (b. 1776) is fading into oblivion, soon to give birth to yet another autocracy. “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it” (George Santayana)
The signs are there already. Republicans have become the bullies of the country, politics - and soon, the world.
Newt Gingrich started the transformation to autocracy in 1994. No single person bears more responsibility for how much Americans hate Congress than Newt Gingrich. No single person bears more liability for how much Congress is divided than Newt Gingrich. He ended any chance of bipartisanship.
Gingrich believed, after taking over the House following a sixteen-year drought, if Republicans compromised with Democrats and got “…20 or 30 percent of what we want and they get to say they solved the problem and had a bipartisan bill, there’s no incentive for the American people to change leadership” (Steny Hoyer-2009). After 210 years of cooperation, ‘why cooperate anymore.’
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.