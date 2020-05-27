Letter: The Democrats Issue with Time

America: What's wrong?
Democrats: Trump cheated to win the election.
America: Do you want us to investigate him?
Democrats: Yes.
Time passes...
America: We couldn't find anything on Trump cheating to win the election. What's wrong?
Democrats: Judge Kavanaugh is a sexual predator.
America: Do you want us to investigate him?
Democrats: Yes.
Time passes...
America: We couldn't find anything on Judge Kavanaugh being a sexual predator. What's wrong now?
Democrats: Trump tried to use Ukraine to get dirt on Joe Biden?
America: Do you want us to impeach him?
Democrats: Yes.
Time passes...
America: Trump was acquitted of his impeachment. What is it now?
Democrats: The Corona Virus is gonna kill millions of Americans.
America: Do you want us to shutdown the country?
Democrats: Yes.
Time passes...
America: The shutdown worked and millions of Americans were saved. Hey, you guys look happy.
Democrats: Our nominee is Joe Biden.
America: You guys are gonna be so mad in November.
Dan Smith
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!