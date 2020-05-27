Letter: The Democrats Issue with Time
America: What's wrong?

Democrats: Trump cheated to win the election.

America: Do you want us to investigate him?

Democrats: Yes.

Time passes...

America: We couldn't find anything on Trump cheating to win the election. What's wrong?

Democrats: Judge Kavanaugh is a sexual predator.

America: Do you want us to investigate him?

Democrats: Yes.

Time passes...

America: We couldn't find anything on Judge Kavanaugh being a sexual predator. What's wrong now?

Democrats: Trump tried to use Ukraine to get dirt on Joe Biden?

America: Do you want us to impeach him?

Democrats: Yes.

Time passes...

America: Trump was acquitted of his impeachment. What is it now?

Democrats: The Corona Virus is gonna kill millions of Americans.

America: Do you want us to shutdown the country?

Democrats: Yes.

Time passes...

America: The shutdown worked and millions of Americans were saved. Hey, you guys look happy.

Democrats: Our nominee is Joe Biden.

America: You guys are gonna be so mad in November.

Dan Smith

East side

