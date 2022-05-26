 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The difference the gun makes

Editor:

Can reporters please stop calling mass shooters “gunmen”? That makes it sound like they have some special skill of the kind a “swordsman” might have. They don’t. All they have is guns. And the impulse to kill with them.

Listen for the difference: “A gunman killed ten people.” Versus “An 18-year-old boy with a gun killed ten people.”

A reporter will have other choices to make. “Boy” might also be “young man” or “adolescent.” “People” might be “innocent people.”

The gun in this latest mass murder was an AR-15 with a high capacity magazine. The Charlottesville murderer of nine, Dylan Roof, was a 16-year old boy with a .45 caliber handgun.

We can talk separately about what might have made these people want to kill with the guns they had

innocent people who were not threatening them.

John Warnock, professor emeritus of English at UA

