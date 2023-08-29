There's been a certain amount of discussion I have encountered regarding what will happen should DJ Trump get chosen by an American electorate to be President of the USA in 2024. Some say if that happens he will find a way to reign for life. I don't see much however concerning the possibility he is rejected by the majority of voters in 2024. Does anyone believe he will accept the role of a loser? That he will concede rather than deceive? What then?
Theodore Warmbrand
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.