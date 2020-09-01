Letter: The Double Standard

Question: Were the deaths attributed to H1N1 ever said to be Biden’s fault or Obama’s fault? I don’t recall but think not. However, in today’s politically charged environment, COVID-19 deaths are frequently said to be Trump’s fault...in one way or another. Including recently charged in a major speech with the deaths of 170,000 Americans by someone who knows better. Be that as it may, where is the logic? The plan Biden proposes to deal with the virus has essentially been put into place by the present administration, much of it formulated by non-politicians. Leading scientists. Major manufacturers. But today’s deaths are still hailed to be Trump’s lack or leadership or something. The answer: no logic. Simply politics as usual. The double standard. And stroking the emotions of those who believe that the end justifies the means. Regardless. But not always.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
