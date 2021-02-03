 Skip to main content
Letter: The Dumbest Generation
The Covid virus is not the biggest threat to our country, it’s stupidity. When many people are more likely to believe that prominent Democrats eat babies or that Jews started the CA wildfires with space lasers than vaccines can beat disease, this country cannot survive. The reason that life in Wuhan China is almost back to normal is not that their citizenry was resistant to the virus but that they were willing to accept individual responsibility and follow public health directives for the greater good. Sounds like patriotism. If we want a thriving economy, kids back in schools, feel comfortable eating in restaurants again, we first need to beat this virus by wearing masks, social-distancing, and getting vaccinated, at least 80% of us. Your learning should not have ended when you left high school, make the effort to get real knowledge about what is going on around you and stop falling for fake news because it sounds better to you. That’s what real patriotism looks like.

Tim Helentjaris

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

