Letter: The 'ears' say yes
During the pandemic we are sheltering in place in our Assisted Living Facility apartment. There are no visitors nor do we go out. We read, watch TV and talk to each other and stay in contact with family and friends by phone. We wash our hands often and drink a lot of water.

It was ordered that wearing a mask covering the nose and mouth is required, so I talked to my ears about that. Currently they handle my glasses, the cannula for my 24/7 oxygen, and the hearing aids. The ears explained there are rules about smoking in places, wearing seat belts, having a license to drive and be registered to vote and a lot more that we honor and obey so if the rule says to wear a mask we'll handle that too for everyone's safety.

Dave Glicksman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

