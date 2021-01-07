 Skip to main content
Letter: The Earth is not Flat.
Re: Phil Kings' inquiry about the jog in some streets. The reason for the jog is to correct for the curvature of the earth. Several feet per mile.

Robert B Watson

Westside

Robert Watson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

