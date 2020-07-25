Letter: The Economy is no one thing
Letter: The Economy is no one thing

The big numbers and large trends shown to us as "the economy" are merely sums and ratios of millions of individual transactions, a few large, most not. GDP is just a sum, composed of the actual events, one transaction at a time, between an actual buyer and an actual seller. Historically three fourths of the US economy are sales to consumer households. Most consumers live paycheck to paycheck. When workers are getting and spending money, the economy looks ok. When the economy looks ok, larger transactions become safer. The expectation of safety drives the whole thing. Consumer confidence will return when CoViD-19 no longer prevails in our communities. The economy will recover automatically. Disease happens in communiities, not States or nations (except by adding up.) People get sick, people die, first responders make records, records get sent (in the US) to CDC, CDC sends back totals, ratios, trends and guidance. County health officers implement the guidance applicable to their numbers. Neither your Givernor, nor the President, has a role.

DAVID VERNON

East side

