Letter: The Economy is not so rosy

The letter “Stock market flourishes under Trump” completely ignores
fiscal reality to support Trump.
The letter writer did not point out that the Federal Reserve has pumped
nearly $8 trillion into the economy. The Congress has dumped
another $3 trillion into it as well. Profits are down over 30% in the 2nd quarter. And the Fed is buying nearly
$120 billion a month is corporate paper. The paper is allowed
“mark to market” accounting at 100% which inflates the real value of even the lousy paper, just like it 2008. Only the problem today is over 10 times as bad.
MarketWatch says US stocks are worth 43% of the world's GDP value of $80 trillion even though US GDP is 25% of the world's total. Warren Buffet cashed out billions in banks stock and invested in a gold mining company. And the Senate left town leaving ordinary people in the cold.
The Democrats will have to save the country in 2021 as they did in 2009 and 1933.
Matt Somers
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!