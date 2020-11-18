 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Effect of a Biden Win
View Comments

Letter: The Effect of a Biden Win

For those of you who voted for Biden because you hated the man Trump, but ignored his accomplishments, we all may reap what you have sown. As time progresses, note how Biden will single handily cure the virus. Also, keep an eye on your total tax burden as we spend and spend for everything. Watch the value of your IRA carefully. Evaluate the effects of de-funding the police and the open border policy. Also, note how utility and gasoline costs rise as we blindly and aggressively move to green energy without regard for reliable supply.

Observe the attempt by the Democrats to achieve a one-party system, Please remember that while 51% voted for Biden, 49% did not, and the majority can change in a short time. Attempting to alter the fundamental concept of our Constitution, such an adaptable concept over time, may very well destroy the fundamental greatness of out country.

Pudge Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Where is our Mayor?

  • Updated

Mayor Romero has been the Mayor for nearly a year while hiding behind the virus. She continues to keep Council meetings closed to the public, …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News