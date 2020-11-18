Letter: The Effect of a Biden Win

For those of you who voted for Biden because you hated the man Trump, but ignored his accomplishments, we all may reap what you have sown. As time progresses, note how Biden will single handily cure the virus. Also, keep an eye on your total tax burden as we spend and spend for everything. Watch the value of your IRA carefully. Evaluate the effects of de-funding the police and the open border policy. Also, note how utility and gasoline costs rise as we blindly and aggressively move to green energy without regard for reliable supply.
Observe the attempt by the Democrats to achieve a one-party system, Please remember that while 51% voted for Biden, 49% did not, and the majority can change in a short time. Attempting to alter the fundamental concept of our Constitution, such an adaptable concept over time, may very well destroy the fundamental greatness of out country.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
