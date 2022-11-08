 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Election

I am concerned that Biden is buying votes by giving free benefits to people that made a financial decision to borrow money to pay for education. The first consideration is the percentage of the debt holders and how many people got a loan and then paid it back? Most importantly is that borrowers made decisions to borrow money, signed paperwork, agreed to pay back the loan and received the money. Now, these borrowers don't want to repay the loans and the most important question is why? Why not pay back the loans? Most likely, these borrowers have learned that they made poor decisions regarding the major of the education, being educated in a subject that does not have a value in the market. Do you want to pay for these costs? Biden wants the taxpayer to cover the costs and is using it as a bribe to vote for Biden.

Loran Hancock

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

