Letter: The election

On debate night Donald Trump gave a performance that led one commentator to say “It doesn’t look like he’s trying to win the election.” Well, not with votes, anyway. He said a few days ago that ballots were a problem. He gave a shout-out to one of the White-supremacist groups. They have a tee shirt with what he said. He also has Bill Barr’s secret police, who wear impressive uniforms, unmarked except to say “Police” (what police powers do they have if they are not from any precinct?). This group has been painstakingly put together. They scoop people up and put them in unmarked vans. If Trump puts these two groups together, what’s to keep them from confiscating the hated ballots for “protection,” and, well, gee, looks like Trump won the election? After that, if you look foreign, are gay, are Black, are Jewish, are Muslim, are from the hated press, are Hispanic, or write letters to the editor, they will know.
George Yost
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
