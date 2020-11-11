Letter: The Election

Once again democracy has triumphed over tyranny, this time right here in America. Thank you to all who voted, both sides. It was a record turnout! Now is the time to start the healing process. Working hand in hand we can begin to bring this marvelous country back together again.
A huge thank you to all the volunteer poll workers and another to the many men and women who worked tirelessly to insure the count was both timely and accurate.
Working together is truly how we will be able to Make America Great Again!
Fred Hill
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
