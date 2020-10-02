 Skip to main content
Letter: The Election
Letter: The Election

Trump is seeking a second term to continue degrading human beings and our country. Edmund Burke said, "The only thing necessary for evil to exist is for good people to remain silent." It is time for the good people to be heard.

Generals Mattis and Kelley must speak out. Having served his administration, they know well his dark side.

Drs. Redfield, Birx, and Fauci should explain in detail the failure of Trump to protect Americans from the coronavirus.

Former Presidents Carter, Clinton, Bush, and Obama should be speaking non stop to Americans, urging them to go to the polls and prevent a second term for this disturbed, malevolent being.

All of the silent bystanders, who surrounded Trump during his first term and know intimately the depth of his cruelty, should discard the cloak of silence and be heard by America.

Defeat Trump and we can struggle to recover from his term of destructiveness. Grant him four more years and we continue down the road to fascism.

Stuart Sellinger

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

