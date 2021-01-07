 Skip to main content
Letter: The Electoral College must not be abolished
Thank God, this national election is coming to a close. We will have a new president on January 20, 2021. at noon EST.

There are many who are advocating doing away with the Electoral College as described in the U. Constitution. Do not do it. Tweak it to modernize it at most.

Each state should have two Electoral College votes, one for each U. S. Senator based on the popular vote winner over the whole state. Each U.S. Congressional Representative should have one Electoral College vote according to the political party winning in their district.

Democrats won in five of Arizona's nine Congressional Districts, Republicans won in four districts. And Democrats carried the whole state.

Joe Biden should have gotten 2+5 = 7 E. College votes and Trump 4 votes. Why is it rigged to be 11 to zero?

I am just a retired Environmental Chemist. Fiscally Conservative & Socially Liberal.

Warren Whitehead

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

