Letter: The Elephant in the Closet

The topic that everyone avoids is Population Control. The world is overpopulated and this contributes to spreading viruses. The only real birth control is abortion, everything else is conception control. The U.S. has stopped funding both. The US has the funds to help with both, but will not. No candidate for anything will discuss it. When I send back questionnaires I always add 'population control' as one of my issues. Overpopulation is behind many of the world's problems.
Eleanor Soler
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!