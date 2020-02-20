Letter: The Empire Strikes Back

I hope everyone will watch the PBS Frontline program on Jeff Bezos If this isn't another obsessed Ahab leading us to our doom, I don't know what he is. I hope he gets into his own rocket ship and blasts off into space. His laugh is chilling. It was reported that it was Bezos who urged Bloomberg to get into the race. What we have is a second running of The Empire Strikes Back. On the one hand, you have Godzilla vs. Tyrannosaurus Rex in Bezos' battle with Trump, and on the other you have Zuckerberg and the techies making sure Warren, who is out to cut them down to normal sized, doesn't get anywhere in her quest.
I'm sorry, this is nothing like the democracy I once knew, and what we need is a heroic knight to slay these dragons. If Bernie's the man, God bless him!
John Schmidt
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.