Letter: the end of american carnage

In his inaugural address back in 2017 Trump described "american carnage" and most of us scratched our heads wondering exactly what he meant. He also spoke of "shooting someone on 5th ave " and being able to get away with it. The GOP chose to overlook Trump's multiple abuses and criminal acts including the abuse of power and the obstruction of justice with respect to Congress and didnt convict him in IMPEACHMENT #1. Now after 22 million cases of Covid infection, almost 400,000 American deaths and after Trump's incitement of insurrection by whipping his MAGA followers into a frenzy about election fraud , we finally come to understand his comments during his inauguration. Trump's undermining of our democracy stretches back to at least April 2020 when he first began questioning the reliability of the 2020 presidential vote if he lost. Impeaching Trump a second time is only a small start of what must be done for justice to prevail and a traitorous president to face the consequences of his American carnage.
Marilyn Orenstein, MD
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.