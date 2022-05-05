Letter: The End of Men

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and other Republican men are very worried about male fertility and masculinity. They believe men are victims of feminism and unwarranted social change. As members of the free market, anti-science, pro-patriarchy, power mongering party they wouldn’t consider the byproducts of unregulated capitalism such as micro-plastic pollution, increasing temperatures or obesity as reasons for the “End of Men” evidenced by a decrease in married men and sperm viability. Could this be a case of evolutionary survival of the fittest? The world no longer needs aggressive hunters and warriors to survive. Quite the contrary: it needs educated problem solvers, team players and generous spirits to solve complex global problems. Could this be why voracious, low education, chubby bullies are undesirable mates for reproduction? I’m just asking questions.